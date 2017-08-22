San Marcos votes to file brief in SB4 legal battle

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos will write and file an Amicus curiae brief in the lawsuit challenging of Senate Bill 4 which takes effect Sept. 1.

The city previously decided unanimously not to join the likes of Austin and San Antonio in a lawsuit. “We have heard concerns,” said San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides at last weeks city council meeting. The city council sited two main concerns with the bill; claiming SB 4 will damage cooperating between the police and the community and that the statute is vaguely written and does not provide clear boundaries for elected officials and city employees.

During a special meeting Tuesday morning, city council approved a measure to write the Amicus (or friend of the court) brief. The mayor says a big part of approving the brief is due to concerns about freedom of speech. SB 4 states, “a local entity or campus police department may not adopt, enforce, or endorse a policy under which the entity or department prohibits or materially limits the enforcement of immigration laws.” Thomaides says the council was confused about the wording in the bill, which is why they did not go forward with writing the brief last week.

“There’s real first amendment violations in my opinion,” said Thomaides. “Last week, we were trying to follow the law and we were trying to craft a statement that didn’t run a foul of the law while getting our opinion across about the law. Again, because the law has these gag provisions, it didn’t allow us to say what we truly felt and that’s unfortunate. It’s just a confusing situation when you have a law that doesn’t let you express opinions of opposition to a law and that’s got to be concerning for all Texans that laws might be written that way.”

City officials will write the brief today and file it this evening or tomorrow.

