San Marcos child sex suspect to be named ‘most wanted’

U.S. Marshal's are seeking Jesus "Jesse" Delgado in connection with a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child in San Marcos is being added to the U.S. Marshal’s Service most wanted list.

Police say Jesus “Jesse” Delgado, 56, who recently lived in Lockhart, has ties to Mexico, Chicago, Waco and Houston. Police believe he may be in the Houston area with a friend but the chance exists that he is still in Central Texas.

Delgado is described as a Hispanic man, about 5’7” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar near his left eye and tattoos on both forearms.

If you have seen Delgado or know where he may be, you are asked to call Detective Chris Tankersley with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2130.

