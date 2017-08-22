Burglar accused of shooting at Albuquerque couple in their driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected burglar accused of shooting at a couple in the driveway of their Albuquerque home has been arrested.

Albuquerque police say 30-year-old Miranda Gilbert has been identified as the woman caught on video pointing a gun at the couple on Sunday.

The couple was on their way out the door when they noticed something odd happening in their neighborhood. A white car was circling the block near their home.

On a hunch, the Thompsons turned around and went back home, where they found the suspicious white car parked in their driveway and a woman standing next to it.

Blocked in the driveway, the woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at the couple, yelling at them to get out of her way. As the woman sped off, she fired a shot at the wife. It struck the couple’s truck in their driveway, missing Thompson by inches.

Police say Gilbert and her boyfriend were arrested late Monday in Anton Chico, about 20 miles south of Las Vegas, New Mexico. They say she tried to get away but crashed her car.

The boyfriend may have been with her during the Sunday incident.

 

