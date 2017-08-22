Is your child’s classroom making them sick?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For children back in school, now can be the worst time for allergies; Classrooms have been empty for months gathering dust and other students bringing allergens to the classroom from outside.

“A child is always having to breathe through their mouth, that can be one symptom of allergies, a child that is certainly more obviously if they’re having itchy watery eyes or watery nose are using a Kleenex all the time,” explains Dr. Jonel Anthis, an ear, nose and throad specialist.

Dr. Anthis says parents should try giving their students over the counter anti-histamines- like non-drowsy Claritin or nasal steroids like Flonase.

If those don’t work, he says children may need a prescription.

