Dan and Fran Keller compensated $3.6M for time served

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As attorney Keith Hampton was working to get his client Greg Kelley out of jail on Tuesday, he was also signing off on the compensation package for his other clients, Dan and Fran Keller, who were recently declared innocent in their case.

The Kellers are entitled to $80,000 for each year they were incarcerated. In the couple’s case, they were in prison for 23 years, which means each person will receive approximately $1.84 million for their time served. The Tim Cole Act states half of the money will be paid as a lump sum and the other half will be paid out over their lifetime as an annuity.

“They are now compensated and no longer must fear homelessness or lack of health insurance,” said Hampton in an email. “They are buying a home and can live out their lives in peace and quiet. I am very happy for them.”

The couple was accused of satanic and ritual abuse of children in their care in the early 90s. A jury found them guilty and sentenced them to 48 years in prison. In 2013, a court ruled they didn’t get a fair trial and released them.

In June of this year, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore formally dismissed the cases against them. According to the motion to dismiss, there is “no credible evidence” that the Kellers, now 75 and 67 respectively, committed the crimes they were accused of, including sexually abusing the children at their day care in 1991.

On the first day of Greg Kelley’s hearing earlier this month, the Kellers were in attendance to show their support. At his release on Tuesday, they too, were there again to meet him face-to-face for the first time.