Child Protective Services holds trainee graduation as agency rebounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Family and Protective added 14 new caseworkers to Child Protective Services Tuesday afternoon in a trainee graduation ceremony. This comes as the agency is making progress in rebuilding a program that came under immense scrutiny by the public and state lawmakers more than a year ago.

Late in 2016, several high profile child deaths led lawmakers to take a closer look at the state foster care system and DFPS, the agency charged to run it. Longtime wounds came up as the agency ripped off all the piecemeal bandages legislators had placed on over the years.

Being a CPS caseworker is a demanding and high-stress job. During this past winter, four people would quit the agency every day and caseworkers were often overburdened with caseloads and underpaid. At the time, newly appointed DFPS Commissioner Hank Whitman pointed the finger at lawmakers for allowing the program to be underfunded to a level that did not allow the agency to operate successfully. Abused and neglected children went unseen by investigators and caseworkers. Several children died because state workers didn’t get to them in time.

Then, during the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the agency to hire more people and pay them more.

