Cedar Park with a new hunger



AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a perfect 16-0 season in 2015 capped the schools second state championship, Cedar Park has a new hunger. The Timberwolves had their 28 game win streak snapped with a 3rd round playoff loss to Manvel. The Timberwolves are ranked 5th in the preseason 5A A.P. poll. The Timberwolves open the season against Waco Midway on September 1st. Senior Quarterback Mak Sexton leads the T’wolves offense. Sexton has started the last two years and threew for 2,670 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2016.

Advertisement