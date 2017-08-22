Back-To-School Like A Pro With Hot New Trends

Staples stops by to show off some of the hot new trends for back to school time! If you do not have time to shop, go to Eric Simmons ofstops by to show off some of the hot new trends for back to school time! If you do not have time to shop, go to staples .com to pay and place your order. On many items, they will do the shopping for you and you pick up your item(s) in one hour. Staples app, available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store. To learn more, go to With over 1,000,000 items online, you are sure to find what you need. Get theapp, available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store. To learn more, go to Staples .com or come by there North Location at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd or there South Location at 4301 West William Cannon Drive in the Shops at Arbor Trails shopping center.

Sponsored by Staples. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.