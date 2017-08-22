AMC reopens theater at Lakeline Mall

KXAN Staff Published:
Recliner seats at AMC Lakeline. (Courtesy: AMC)
Recliner seats at AMC Lakeline. (Courtesy: AMC)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The new AMC theater at Lakeline Mall is now open for business after a multi-million dollar renovation that had the theater closed since the beginning of the year.

The theater, which AMC took over from Regal, now has power recliners and new sound systems. AMC also changed out all the old carpet and remodeled its concession stand.

Tickets are currently on sale. The AMC is located inside Lakeline Mall, between Dillard’s and JCPenney.

A few months ago, AMC announced it was building a new theater at the Tech Ridge shopping center in north Austin.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s