AMC reopens theater at Lakeline Mall

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The new AMC theater at Lakeline Mall is now open for business after a multi-million dollar renovation that had the theater closed since the beginning of the year.

The theater, which AMC took over from Regal, now has power recliners and new sound systems. AMC also changed out all the old carpet and remodeled its concession stand.

Tickets are currently on sale. The AMC is located inside Lakeline Mall, between Dillard’s and JCPenney.

A few months ago, AMC announced it was building a new theater at the Tech Ridge shopping center in north Austin.