All lanes of SH 71 blocked at Falls Creek Estates due to crash

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of State Highway 71 are blocked at Falls Creek Estates just southeast of Spicewood as crews work a crash involving three vehicles.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and one of the vehicles involved is an 18-wheerl that rolled over. STAR Flight has been called in to help transport a patient who Austin-Travis County EMS says is a man in his 20s.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to transport patients and clear the crash.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s