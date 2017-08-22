All lanes of SH 71 blocked at Falls Creek Estates due to crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of State Highway 71 are blocked at Falls Creek Estates just southeast of Spicewood as crews work a crash involving three vehicles.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and one of the vehicles involved is an 18-wheerl that rolled over. STAR Flight has been called in to help transport a patient who Austin-Travis County EMS says is a man in his 20s.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to transport patients and clear the crash.