Add Glamour, Fullness and a Dynamic Look with Lashes

Lashes are a way to add glamour, fullness and a dynamic look to your face and these days there seems to be a lash for every preference and budget. Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup joined us in the studio with some examples. Kiss N’ Makeup is located at 4402 Burnet Road. You can contact them at (512) 388-1150. For more information go to https://www.kissnmakeup.com/.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.