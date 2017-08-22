ACL Fest adds third entrance gate

Related Coverage JayZ added to ACL Festival line-up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the gates open for the 2017 ACL Fest on Oct. 6, there will be more gates where you can enter to make a beeline to your favorite band.

The festival is adding a third entrance along Barton Springs Road. When you show up, you can access the grounds via the existing Lady Bird Lake entrance, the Barton Springs East entrance or the Barton Springs West entrance.

To accommodate for the 75,000 attendees each day, organizers have also shifted or relocated multiple stages. The former ACL Fest Box Office space will be incorporated as part of the main festival grounds, and will host one of 8 stages.

If grabbing a beer at the beer hall isn’t your thing, ACL Fest is also opening a new wine tent for winos.

To avoid traffic issues around festival grounds, ACL Fest will continue to provide free shuttles for fans from downtown Austin.

General admission 3-day tickets for Weekend 2 (Oct. 13-15) are still available, but only general admission 1-Day tickets are available for Friday and Sunday for Weekend One and Two. JayZ is the headliner on Friday nights.