Williamson, Hays counties finalizing wildfire protection plans

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — When a wildfire broke out along State Highway 71 in Bastrop County over the weekend, it was a reminder for many to make sure they’re prepared in case a wildfire threatened their home.

A 2015 KXAN investigation revealed some Central Texas counties with the highest risk of wildfire had not done all they could to prepare to keep people safe. Today, Hays and Williamson counties are close to putting the final touches on their wildfire protection plans.

“A county wildfire protection plan has two main purposes. One of which is to identify high wildfire risk areas and then to identify actions that reduce those wildfire risks,” Williamson County Emergency Management Director Jarred Thomas said. “The Wildfire Protection plan in and of itself is not a response plan, however, areas that are deemed high wildfire risk may lead to changes in local response plans.”

Leslie Erickson has lived in Williamson County for more than a decade.

“Hearing about the fires, [in Bastrop] I didn’t realize there was any sort of risk honestly here. But I mean it’s scary to think about that,” she said. “We live very close to the county park and there’s a lot of trees, really a lot nearby where we live, so it would be great to know that they have a plan and I can feel safe.”

The county court approved the funding to develop Williamson County’s wildfire protection plan this fiscal year.

“Takes a lot of collaboration between local jurisdictions, local fire departments, and it’s a very lengthy process, which includes all of those plus the public interaction,” Thomas said. “So it wasn’t until we were able to get funding to hire a consultant to come in and basically be able to put all of this together for us and oversee the planning process.”

The plan is expected to be done next month and Thomas says it will act as “the basis of all that we’re going to do for wildfire.”

The plan will need frequent updating because the county is growing so fast.

The wildfire protection plan would help identify areas like the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, where the county recently created a 5-mile barrier around the park, acting as a “fuel break,” to separate the park from nearby homes.

Hays County’s wildfire protection plan should be done by October.