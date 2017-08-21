Wildfire in Bastrop County now 100% contained

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two days after a wildfire broke out on State Highway 71 and threatened more than two dozen homes near Bastrop State Park, the fire is now officially 100 percent contained as of 7 p.m. Monday.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said while the fire is completely contained, smoke is expected within the fire for a few more days. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the burned area to make sure flare-ups don’t occur.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. Saturday and burned around 25 acres. By that evening, crews had the fire contained to about 65 percent.

Because the fire was so close to homes, residents in the Royal Pines subdivision were evacuated. “When the fire was actively moving, it was moving towards residents and even into Bastrop State Park,” said Texas A&M Forest Service staff forester Clay Bales on Sunday. “That pushed the level of concern to very high.”

Most of the homes in the Royal Pines neighborhood are new homes that were rebuilt after the 2011 Bastrop Complex Fire.

While officials have not determined a cause yet, authorities said it could’ve been caused by a cigarette butt or a chain being dragged since the fire started along the highway.