Texas Longhorns ranked in AP preseason Top 25

Associated Press Published:
FILE - Fans fill DKR Stadium for a Texas Longhorns game. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN News)
FILE - Fans fill DKR Stadium for a Texas Longhorns game. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 23 in the nation going into the 2017-2018 college football season according to the preseason AP poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (52) 14-1 1513 2
2. Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1414 6
3. Florida St. (4) 10-3 1396 8
4. Southern Cal (2) 10-3 1325 3
5. Clemson 14-1 1201 1
6. Penn St. 11-3 1196 7
7. Oklahoma 11-2 1170 5
8. Washington 12-2 1150 4
9. Wisconsin 11-3 926 9
10. Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11
11. Michigan 10-3 881 10
12. Auburn 8-5 880 24
13. LSU 8-4 784 13
14. Stanford 10-3 695 12
15. Georgia 8-5 690
16. Louisville 9-4 629 21
17. Florida 9-4 624 14
18. Miami 9-4 492 20
19. South Florida 11-2 327 19
20. Kansas St. 9-4 317
21. Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16
22. West Virginia 10-3 207 18
23. Texas 5-7 173
24. Washington St. 8-5 133
25. Tennessee 9-4 114 22

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s