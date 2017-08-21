Texas Longhorns ranked in AP preseason Top 25

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 23 in the nation going into the 2017-2018 college football season according to the preseason AP poll.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (52)
|14-1
|1513
|2
|2. Ohio St. (3)
|11-2
|1414
|6
|3. Florida St. (4)
|10-3
|1396
|8
|4. Southern Cal (2)
|10-3
|1325
|3
|5. Clemson
|14-1
|1201
|1
|6. Penn St.
|11-3
|1196
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|11-2
|1170
|5
|8. Washington
|12-2
|1150
|4
|9. Wisconsin
|11-3
|926
|9
|10. Oklahoma St.
|10-3
|889
|11
|11. Michigan
|10-3
|881
|10
|12. Auburn
|8-5
|880
|24
|13. LSU
|8-4
|784
|13
|14. Stanford
|10-3
|695
|12
|15. Georgia
|8-5
|690
|–
|16. Louisville
|9-4
|629
|21
|17. Florida
|9-4
|624
|14
|18. Miami
|9-4
|492
|20
|19. South Florida
|11-2
|327
|19
|20. Kansas St.
|9-4
|317
|–
|21. Virginia Tech
|10-4
|240
|16
|22. West Virginia
|10-3
|207
|18
|23. Texas
|5-7
|173
|–
|24. Washington St.
|8-5
|133
|–
|25. Tennessee
|9-4
|114
|22