Texas Longhorns ranked in AP preseason Top 25

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 23 in the nation going into the 2017-2018 college football season according to the preseason AP poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (52) 14-1 1513 2 2. Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1414 6 3. Florida St. (4) 10-3 1396 8 4. Southern Cal (2) 10-3 1325 3 5. Clemson 14-1 1201 1 6. Penn St. 11-3 1196 7 7. Oklahoma 11-2 1170 5 8. Washington 12-2 1150 4 9. Wisconsin 11-3 926 9 10. Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11 11. Michigan 10-3 881 10 12. Auburn 8-5 880 24 13. LSU 8-4 784 13 14. Stanford 10-3 695 12 15. Georgia 8-5 690 – 16. Louisville 9-4 629 21 17. Florida 9-4 624 14 18. Miami 9-4 492 20 19. South Florida 11-2 327 19 20. Kansas St. 9-4 317 – 21. Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16 22. West Virginia 10-3 207 18 23. Texas 5-7 173 – 24. Washington St. 8-5 133 – 25 . Tennessee 9-4 114 22