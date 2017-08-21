Texas educators in for Social Security surprise



If you work for a school district that doesn’t pay into Social Security and have a pension you face a potential penalties during your retirement. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein runs through the numbers to explain why we’re talking about big money issues facing retired educators.

