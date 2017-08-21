Start of school is unique for Central Texas children watching the eclipse

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Monday, August 21st is only the fourth day of the school year for children at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School in Austin. After three days of going over school and class procedure, Monday is the first day lessons really resume, and this year has an exciting start: the entire school, kindergarten through 8th grade, will watch Central Texas’ partial solar eclipse together at 1:00 p.m.

The school has prepared in advance and ordered solar-safe glasses for its students and faculty. Right after lunch, students will head outdoors and watch the sky for 20 minutes around the maximum part of the eclipse in Central Texas, where the sun will be 65% obscured by the moon at around 1:10 p.m.

Of course, many students are walking into the classrooms for the first days of the school year without realizing the amount of planning that teachers and staff have put into this event to make sure students are safe, but also have fun learning about this rare occurrence.

The whole morning preceding the eclipse will be filled with science classes to prepare kids and get them excited for what they’re about to see. The last total solar eclipse that passed through the contiguous U.S. was in February, 1979.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, some schools in the Austin Independent School District, AISD, are celebrating the eclipse on the first day of the school year. AISD is the largest school district in Central Texas with 83,000 students. Superintendent Paul Cruz is participating with the students at Palm Elementary School in southeast Austin.

Palm is one of the schools that has scheduled activities for kids to view the eclipse, but there is no district-wide policy in Austin: it’s up to schools to decide the best way to care for their students. It is a liability for children to look at the sun without any visual aid during the eclipse, because looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage.

Some schools districts have decided it’s better for kids to see a projection of the sun instead, like Bastrop ISD. Kids at Bastrop elementary schools will have will watch the totality from classrooms as it is streamed by NASA. Bastrop middle schools and high schools have no set policy for the event.

Eanes ISD, like St. Gabriel’s, will be scheduling lessons specifically geared toward learning about the eclipse. Though Eanes ISD elementary schools will watch the streamed version of the totality, some middle schools and high schools will have students put on glasses and head outdoors. Other outdoor activities, like lunch and athletics, will be severely limited during the partial eclipse so kids aren’t tempted to look at the sun without protection.

The public library donated glasses for middle school students at Taylor ISD, so classes will be going outdoors in rounds to take a look at the eclipse, which will last for roughly three hours, from 11:41 a.m. to 2:39 p.m.

Tune in to KXAN News at Noon to hear from students and teachers at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School about kicking off the year with a bang thanks to the timing of the solar eclipse.