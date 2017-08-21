Solar Eclipse Live Stream

Can’t see the total eclipse? We’ll only see a partial eclipse here in Central Texas, but we’ve got you covered with this NASA Live Stream.

Eclipse Time (in Austin)

Eclipse begins at 11:41 a.m.

Maximum eclipse at 1:10 p.m.

Eclipse ends at 2:39 p.m

Safety First

Looking directly at the sun is not safe. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. NASA recommends buying your eclipse glasses through a reputable vendor.

Viewing Parties

The University of Texas at Austin’s Astronomy Department will have a viewing event in RLM 13.132 and other locations around campus. Eclipse glasses will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis.

The Buda Public Library will be hosting a party from 12-2 p.m. for all ages. The viewing will be held on the library lawn. Solar glasses will be provided for all participants.

Howson Library, 2500 Exposition Blvd. in Austin from 12-2 p.m. Participants can make pinhole projectors and watch the sun disappear!

Various State Parks in Central Texas: Bastrop State Park: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The park will have a telescope with a solar filter and will have solar classes. Inks Lake State Park: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The park will have a solar filter on the telescope and some solar glasses for viewing. Guadalupe River State Park: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The park will have a couple of telescopes and solar glasses. Lockhart State Park: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Guests can make their own solar viewers and there will be a telescope on hand.

