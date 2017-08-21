Solar Eclipse Live Stream

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)
Can’t see the total eclipse? We’ll only see a partial eclipse here in Central Texas, but we’ve got you covered with this NASA Live Stream.

Eclipse Time (in Austin)

  • Eclipse begins at 11:41 a.m.
  • Maximum eclipse at 1:10 p.m.
  • Eclipse ends at 2:39 p.m

Safety First

Looking directly at the sun is not safe. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. NASA recommends buying your eclipse glasses through a reputable vendor.

Viewing Parties

  • The University of Texas at Austin’s Astronomy Department will have a viewing event in RLM 13.132 and other locations around campus. Eclipse glasses will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis.
  • The Buda Public Library will be hosting a party from 12-2 p.m. for all ages. The viewing will be held on the library lawn. Solar glasses will be provided for all participants.
  • Howson Library, 2500 Exposition Blvd. in Austin from 12-2 p.m. Participants can make pinhole projectors and watch the sun disappear!
  • Various State Parks in Central Texas:
    • Bastrop State Park: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The park will have a telescope with a solar filter and will have solar classes.
    • Inks Lake State Park: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The park will have a solar filter on the telescope and some solar glasses for viewing.
    • Guadalupe River State Park: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The park will have a couple of telescopes and solar glasses.
    • Lockhart State Park: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Guests can make their own solar viewers and there will be a telescope on hand.

