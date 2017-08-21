Sen. Cruz visits New Braunfels promoting jobs

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz made a quick stop in New Braunfels Monday morning to meet employees at the Sysco plant just south of New Braunfels.

The stop in New Braunfels is one of many planned throughout the state. Cruz says the goal is to learn how he can help business leaders, city leaders and the community grow by adding more jobs.

“My number one priority is and remains jobs, it’s the number one priority of Texans,” said Cruz. “We have an opportunity with Republican majorities in both houses of congress and a Republican president, we’ve got an opportunity to deliver on the promises we made to the American people, to cut taxes, to repeal Obamacare, to lift regulations. If we do that, we’ll see jobs and economic growth take off.”

Cruz toured the facility and stopped multiple times to talk with those working in the warehouse.

During a press conference, Cruz discussed briefly his response to the University of Texas removing Confederate statues overnight. He says ultimately it’s up to the community and organization on how it wants to acknowledge history.

“It’s appropriate for each university to make that decision, it was the university’s prerogative to make that decision,” said Cruz. “I don’t think it’s beneficial to sanitize our history, I don’t think it’s beneficial to hide our history – even chapters of our history that were not pretty chapters.”