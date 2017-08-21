Round Rock PD wants to outfit better cameras on patrol cars

Round Rock PD is asking for new camera units that automatically download patrol car video (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets).
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Patrol car cameras are not new to the Round Rock Police Department, but what they can do is. The camera in Chief Allen Banks’ car can zoom further and captures a wider picture, something all officers will eventually have.

“We want to make sure the officers have the newest and safest equipment that we can offer and afford for them,” explains Chief Banks.

Banks is asking city council for 28 new camera units, which are part of the 61 older camera units. The goal is to eventually replace all of the old camera systems with new ones.

The new camera software is also about transparency and efficiency. Now, officers no longer have to drive to the station to upload video from their squad cameras. This also frees officers up and keeps them on the streets.

“Each one of our cars are considered hot spots, once you turn it off, that video is automatically uploaded,” says Banks. “You can’t manipulate it, you can’t change it, you can’t edit it.”

The police department is also requesting another surveillance tower to add to the one they got a year ago.

“It gives us a platform to see over large crowds. Your average officer trying to look through hundreds of hundreds of people is very difficult. This gives us the option to look over that crowd,” says Banks. “This new unit that is coming in is going to be equipped with a mobile option so we can use the cameras through our cellphones, iPads and equipment inside our vehicles.”

The department also wants to apply for a grant to update their rifle-resistant body armor. A grant and funding from the FBI would also pay for the second surveillance tower. The dash cameras would come out of the general fund, costing the city more than $79,000 for the 28 camera units.

All RRPD officers are currently outfitted with body cameras.

City council will vote on all three items Thursday night.

Round Rock Police Department surveillance tower. (KXAN Photo)
