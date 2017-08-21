Judge won’t let Rep. Dawnna Dukes’ attorneys withdraw

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Judge Brad Urrutia says two attorneys who represent State Rep. Dawnna Dukes will have to remain on the case even though they filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Houston lawyers Shaun Clarke and Dane Ball asked the presiding judge to withdraw from the case last month. In a written request filed on July 25, Clarke and Ball asked Judge Urrutia to withdraw from the case and make Matt Shrum–the lone Austin attorney representing Dukes–lead counsel. They “have been unable to effectively communicate with the defendant on matters essential to the representation,” wrote Clarke and Ball.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, the judge denied the attorneys’ motion.

Dukes was indicted on 13 felony charges on the offense of tampering with a governmental record. The Travis County DA’s Office says these charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on 13 different occasions on State of Texas travel vouchers, in order to obtain reimbursement for expenses to which she was not legally entitled. Dukes’ original attorney Shaun Clarke says the charges accuse his client of claiming a reimbursement in the amount of $61.50 to which she allegedly was not entitled; the 13 counts total $799.50.

Two separate indictments were for misdemeanor offenses of abuse of official capacity by a public servant. The charges relate to allegations that Dukes misused public funds for her personal gain, and that she converted campaign funds to personal use.

Judge Urrutia has set Oct. 16 as a trial date.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas is in the courtroom and will have developments regarding the attorneys on KXAN News at 5 p.m.