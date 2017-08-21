PHOTOS: How Central Texans experienced the solar eclipse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Central Texas only saw a partial eclipse on Monday afternoon, people still made it a point to get their camera gear ready to capture the moment.

Here are some of the images KXAN viewers captured and how they managed to see the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse in Central Texas 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eclipse. (Report It: Matthew Danser) Eclipse (Report It Alan Williamson) KXAN Viewer Marc Cristanes was in Farewell Bend State Park in Oregon to experience the eclipse in totality. (Report It: Marc Cristanes) Partial eclipse from Leander. (Report It: Thomas Russell) Eclipse . (Report It: Thomas Berry) Eclipse (Report It: Rodolfo Fraticelli) Eclipse. (Report It: Robert Serna) Eclipse. (Report It: Rachel Cowan) Eclipse. (Report It: Mickey Cevallos) Eclipse. (Report It: Michael Davila) Eclipse. (Report It: Matthew Danser) Eclipse. (Report It: Mario Lee) John Taylor took a sequence of photos from his Cedar Park home using a shade 13 welding hood and an SLR digital camera. Due to partly cloudy skies, the start and max times of the eclipse shown in the sequence were a few minutes off. (Report IT: John Taylor) Eclipse via binoculars. (Report It: Joyce Davis) Eclipse. (Report It: JJ Stevens) Eclipse from Leander. (Report It: James Oliver) Eclipse (Report It: Ian Price) Eclipse (Report It: Greg Omelchuck) Eclipse (Report It: Greg Omelchuck) Eclipse shadows. (Report It: Greg Morrow) Eclipse Eclipse. (Report It: Dexter Govan) Eclipse (Report It: David Weller) Eclipse shadows. (Report It: Cynthia Sanders) Eclipse crescent shadows. (SViramontes) Eclipse (Report It: Chase Hickman) Eclipse (Report It: Charani Kamath) Eclipse from Hutto. (?Report It: Beverly Heacker) Eclipse (Report It: Anna Lively) Eclipse (Report It: Anita and Don Cruver)