PHOTOS: Confederate statues at the University of Texas at Austin

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue after it was removed from its pedestal.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Aug. 20, crews started removing four statues from their location at the University of Texas at Austin. The statues that were removed were: John H. Reagan, Albert S. Johnston, Robert E. Lee and James Stephen Hogg.  While Hogg was not a member of the Confederacy, his statue was removed because the group statuary is one exhibit. The university says it is possible Hogg’s statue will end up elsewhere on the UT campus.

GALLERY: Removal of Confederate Statues at The University of Texas

