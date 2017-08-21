PHOTOS: Confederate statues at the University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Aug. 20, crews started removing four statues from their location at the University of Texas at Austin. The statues that were removed were: John H. Reagan, Albert S. Johnston, Robert E. Lee and James Stephen Hogg. While Hogg was not a member of the Confederacy, his statue was removed because the group statuary is one exhibit. The university says it is possible Hogg’s statue will end up elsewhere on the UT campus.
GALLERY: Removal of Confederate Statues at The University of Texas
