PHOTOS: Confederate statues at the University of Texas at Austin

Statue of John H. Reagan on the UT Austin Campus the day before it was removed. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

Statue of Albert S. Johnston the day before it was removed at UT Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue prior to its removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the James Stephen Hogg statue before its removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue after it was removed from its pedestal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Robert E. Lee statue pedestal after the statue was removed.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Robert E. Lee statue before its removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is a worker preparing the Robert E. Lee statue for removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the James Stephen Hogg statue during its removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the John Reagan statue during its removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here are the four statues leaving the Main Mall.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue being removed.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue being removed.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Robert E. Lee statue on the flatbed truck after removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Robert E. Lee statue on the flatbed truck after removal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Albert Sidney Johnston statue being removed.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the Albert Sidney Johnston statue being removed.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue after it was removed from its pedestal.

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown is the Robert E. Lee statue after it was removed from its pedestal.