GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown now has 23 outdoor warning sirens to alert people to severe weather where they will need to seek immediate cover.

With a $416,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with $139,000 investment from the city, the city was able to install an additional 16 sirens throughout Georgetown. In 2015, KXAN reported the city was looking to replace the seven old sirens and add more sirens to reach more areas of the city.

While the sirens have been installed, the city will conduct a system test on Saturday, Aug. 26. The audible testing will begin at 11 a.m. and will sound for 90 seconds. Testing will continue monthly on the last Saturday of every month.

The sirens will be activated when:

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning with destructive winds in excess of 70 miles per hour or a tornado warning for areas within or around the city.

Trained storm spotters have reported a tornado in the city of Georgetown or in areas that could potentially affect the city of Georgetown.

Trained storm spotters have reported hail 1.25 inches in diameter or greater.

A chemical emergency is present.

When the sirens are activated, they will rotate 360 degrees sounding a steady tone for three minutes in the event of an emergency and may be continually activated until the danger passes. There is no all-clear message.

Residents who would also like to emergency alerts via text, email, or voicemail alerts can sign up at http://www.WarnCentralTexas.org. You may register multiple mobile phones or landlines to receive alerts.