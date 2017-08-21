FedEx launches SameDay local courier service in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — FedEx is launching its SameDay City service in Austin to give people door-to-door local courier delivery service.

With the service, a customer can choose how fast they want an item delivered and at what cost. Priority service is available seven days a week and can arrive in two hours. Standard service offers pickup as late as 1 p.m. for business delivery, and as late as 4 p.m. for residential delivery, by the end of day.

FedEx SameDay® City is currently in 25 markets nationwide. Customers who use the service can download an app to view the location of their packages on a delivery map and receive estimated arrival time notifications.

“In this fast paced economy where eCommerce drives the demand for quicker delivery, FedEx SameDay City is now a reliable option for our customers in Austin and San Antonio,” said Brian Phillips, CEO of FedEx Office in a release. “Expanding our footprint to the major Texas markets gives us the opportunity to tout additional services customers may not know we provide, as well as help meet the delivery needs of customers in a timely manner.”