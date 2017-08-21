Fake eclipse glasses cancel Austin school’s viewing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s an abrupt change in plans for an Austin elementary school but it’s one being made in the name of safety. Hill Elementary School is cancelling its planned eclipse viewing party because the PTA there discovered they’d been sold counterfeit eclipse glasses.

In a letter to parents, the PTA explains they learned about the possibility of the counterfeit glasses after buying the glasses in July. They checked their supply and found some glasses weren’t usable, but most of them would be just fine. From there, the PTA learned even glasses with the proper safety symbols could be faked.

“Based on this new information and our inspection of the glasses, we have determined that it is probable that the remaining glasses are unfortunately counterfeit,” the letter reads. “Child safety and health is of utmost importance to all of us, so we have decided that instead of using the glasses, each child will see the eclipse live on TV tomorrow during the school day. Recess for all students, will be held before peak eclipse times which start at 11:30am. If you would like to have your child view the eclipse live, you may check your child out of school tomorrow and the tardy will be excused.”