Confederate statues removed from UT campus will not be on public display

The statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the Main Mall at The University of Texas at Austin on Sun. and Mon. (Aug. 20-21, 2017). The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statues of James Hogg, governor of Texas (1892-1895) will be considered for re-installation at another campus site. Shown here is the James Stephen Hogg statue during its removal.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The three Confederate statues that were standing at the University of Texas at Austin’s South Mall were removed overnight Sunday and will no longer be on public display. The statues of John H. Reagan (Confederate Postmaster General), Albert S. Johnston (a Confederate general), and Robert E. Lee (commander of the Confederate army) will become part of the collection at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History.

Only the Jefferson Davis statue, which was removed from campus grounds two years ago, will be part of the “Exploring the American South” exhibit. 

Executive director of the Briscoe Center, Dr. Don Carleton, says there is no room in the exhibit hall to add the other three statues. Carleton believes the statues are in their rightful place as part of a historical collection, not about the Civil War, but how ex-Confederates retook control and tried to frame a positive narrative in the 20th century.

In his view, having them high on a pedestal on UT’s Main Mall told students to think of them as heroes, as people to be honored and remembered.

“What they exist for is for people to come and study them and come to their own conclusions,” said Carleton.

Carleton told KXAN while he had talked to university leadership about the issue in the past, he didn’t find out about the statues being removed until the night they came down.

“There are hardly any facts that come out of a statue. In fact, most statues are pretty silent. You have to read into them. But they’re symbols. Anybody who wants to know anything about the history of the Civil War needs to go look at books that are available,” said Carleton.

A spokesperson for the Texas Chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans says UT President Greg Fenves’ abrupt removal of the statues is upsetting since there is still a lawsuit in progress regarding the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue a few years ago.

“Astonished and outraged that President Fenves would choose to do this without following any proper channels or having any hearings,” said Davis.

While the Texas Chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans lost in court, they appealed and Davis says the Texas Supreme Court has agreed to take the case. A court date is still pending.

The group is also trying to get lawmakers to make what the university did illegal in the next legislative session.

