CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Cedar Park are searching for a person who robbed the Chase Bank at 2600 E. Whitestone Blvd. Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect came into the bank around 3:25 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not show a weapon.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4648.