Austin compiles list of possible locations for temporary homeless shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department has identified several locations for the city to consider as temporary overflow housing for the homeless.

Earlier this month, city council members asked city staff to find a city-owned building that could be turned into an emergency shelter when the ARCH is too full.

In a memo, PARD determined six facilities could potentially fit the bill. The locations are: Austin Recreation Center, Givens Recreation Center, Gus Garcia Recreation Center, Northwest Recreation Center, Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center and South Austin Recreation Center.

PARD used the same criteria that would be required to house coastal residents who evacuate to Austin during a major hurricane event. City staff also looked at factors such as proximity to mass transit options and how suitable the buildings’ structure would be for housing people.

PARD did note that none of the buildings it’s recommending meet all of the criteria for an emergency shelter, but the six identified would work for temporary homeless housing. The department said it can “effectively operate temporary sheltering in conjunction with programming, as long as it does not exceed 5 calendar days.”

In addition to analyzing the recommendations, city staff is also looking into any other possible locations that may be suitable. The staff is expected to have a final report with five final temporary shelter recommendations by the end of the week. That list will then be presented to the city council. From there, city leaders will focus on narrowing down the list to one definite emergency shelter.

