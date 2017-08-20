UT Student Government launches online survey on campus confederate statues

(AUSTIN) KXAN — The student government at the University of Texas at Austin launched a campus survey on Saturday, polling students about how they feel about confederate statues on the 40 acres. They are looking to gather student opinion about the three remaining statues of confederate figures on the South Mall of the UT campus.

Those statues depict John H. Reagan, Albert S. Johnson, and Robert E. Lee.

The survey asks students if they would support removing confederate statues and allows students a chance to express additional thoughts about the confederate statues. Responses to the survey are voluntary and survey respondents won’t be identified by their answers.

The survey will remain open until 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. After that, all the answers will be compiled and analyzed. Anyone can take the survey, though the goal is to present university leaders with a picture of how UT Austin students feel about the statues.

UT Student Government also noted in their survey that over the past two years, public entities and campuses have launched into a discussion about the role of confederate monuments. Discussion about the significance and purpose of those statues has escalated over the last week after white supremacists protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee on the University of Virginia campus, leading to conflict between the protesters and counter protesters as well as injuries and the death of a counter protester.

In 2015 UT Austin removed the statue of Jefferson Davis from the main mall.

Tonight on KXAN Alyssa Goard speaks with student government and members of the UT community about this survey and the significance of the statues on campus.