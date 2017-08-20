Unattended candle causes fire in Northwest Austin apartment

By Published:
Fire rips through Westwood apartment complex. Photo by KXAN's Ed Zavala
Fire rips through Westwood apartment complex. Photo by KXAN's Ed Zavala

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Firefighters are blaming an unattended candle for a fire that ripped through the Westwood Apartment Complex in northwest Austin on Mellow Meadow Drive Sunday morning.

Crews at the scene say the fire started in the first floor- then flames reached the balcony of the second floor apartment. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze within three minutes.

A total of six people from two different families were displaced in the fire but the two families affected will be able to find a new apartment within the complex.

 

