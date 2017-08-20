Two Longhorns selected to US Walker Cup team

Associated Press Published:
Doug Ghim reacts after a putt on the 16th hole during the championship round of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman and runner-up Doug Ghim were among the 10 players selected Sunday to the U.S. Walker Cup team. Ghim will be joined by fellow Longhorn Scottie Scheffler on the team.

Redman, a 19-year-old sophomore at Clemson, beat Ghim on the 37th hole Sunday at Riviera Country Club. Ghim is a senior at Texas.

Redman and Ghim will join Cameron Champ, Stewart Hagestad, Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa, Braden Thornberry, Norman Xiong, Will Zalatoris and Scheffler in the Sept. 9-10 matches against Britain and Ireland at Los Angeles Country Club.

John “Spider” Miller will captain the U.S. squad. He also directed the 2015 team in a 16 1/2-9 1/2 loss at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England. McNealy is the only holdover from that team.

The United States leads the biennial series 35-9-1.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s