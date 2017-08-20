Thousands feel the heat for a good cause at Hot Sauce Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Chronicle’s 27th annual Hot Sauce Festival turned up the heat Sunday at Fiesta Gardens.

Thousands of people came out to get that extra kick and help the Central Texas Food Bank, which the festival benefits.

“This comes at a crucial time for us because it’s right at the time when kids are going back to school,” said Amy Elms with the Central Texas Food Bank. “So the food donations that we are receiving today, those are going to be helping to provide great nourishment to kids in need.”

There were hundreds of hot sauces, local foods and music.

People were asked to either donate $5 or canned food items to get in the gate.

If you could not make it out, you can still help the food bank. Just visit their website and click on “donate.”