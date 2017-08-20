State issues Silver Alert for Houston area man

KXAN Staff Published:

SPRING (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Emanuel Fisher from the Houston area in Spring, Texas.

The Harris County Precinct 4 believe Fisher’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. He is diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment.

The 78-year-old man was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt, tan shorts, brown flip flops with a class ring and glasses.

He was last seen in Spring, Texas driving a Beige, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with TX License Plate CRJ8117.

If you see Fisher, call the Harris County Precinct 4 office 281-376-3472.

