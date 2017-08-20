Overnight removal of confederate statues from UT ordered by President Fenves

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday night UT Austin President Greg Fenves issued a statement calling for the removal of the three remaining Confederate monuments on the UT Austin campus.

Those statues depict John H. Reagan (Confederate Postmaster General), Albert S. Johnson (a Confederate general), and Robert E. Lee ( commander of the Confederate army).

Fenves noted that after white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s protested the removal of a confederate statue on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville last week, now more than ever, “that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

President Fenves said that over the past few days student leaders, students, faculty members, staff members and alumni have shared their thoughts with him about the statues. Following those conversations and a review of the 2015 task force report, he decided to relocate the remaining four statues.

“The historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize” Fenves said in his statement. “Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry.”

He said the statues depicting Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg are now being removed from the Main Mall. The statues of Lee, Johnston and Reagan will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center. Additionally, the statue of James Hogg (governor of Texas from 1891 to 1895) may be re-installed at another campus site.

Fenves worked with a task force following the 2015 church shooting in South Carolina to evaluate the six statues installed by George Littlefield, a confederate veteran and regent, on the UT mall. Those statues depicted four confederate figures, including Jefferson Davis whose statue was removed from the main mall in 2015 and later put on display at the Briscoe Center.

At the time President Greg Fenves stated that Davis had few ties to Texas and didn’t fit in the category of the other statues on the main mall.

Fenves also said then in regards to Robert E Lee’s statue remaining at the mall that Lee’s “complicated legacy to Texas and the nation should not be reduced to his role in the civil War.”