Man in his 30’s hit by car, dead, Sunday morning

By Published:
Man in his 30's hit and killed by vehicle 08/20. Photo by KXAN's Ed Zavala
Man in his 30's hit and killed by vehicle 08/20. Photo by KXAN's Ed Zavala

AUSTIN (KXAN)–A man in his 30’s is dead Sunday morning after he was hit by a car according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The incident happened on Galewood Drive near 183 and Payton Gin road.

Austin Police say a call came in about 3:18 a.m. on Sunday for a possible auto-pedestrian incident. First responders arrived to the scene and discovered the man’s body in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Galewood Drive where police believe the victim lived.

Police say they have no information on the vehicle that hit and killed the man but they are continuing an investigation to find more information. Police say the man’s family has been notified and they do not believe that the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story and KXAN will continue to update as we receive more information.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s