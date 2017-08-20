Man in his 30’s hit by car, dead, Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN)–A man in his 30’s is dead Sunday morning after he was hit by a car according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The incident happened on Galewood Drive near 183 and Payton Gin road.

Austin Police say a call came in about 3:18 a.m. on Sunday for a possible auto-pedestrian incident. First responders arrived to the scene and discovered the man’s body in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Galewood Drive where police believe the victim lived.

Police say they have no information on the vehicle that hit and killed the man but they are continuing an investigation to find more information. Police say the man’s family has been notified and they do not believe that the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story and KXAN will continue to update as we receive more information.