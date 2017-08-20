Legendary Comedian and Actor Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

PHIL MCCAUSLAND Published: Updated:
Pierre, a bespectacled five-year-old chimpanzee who's trying to make a name for himself in the movies, is introduced to the banana split by comedian Jerry Lewis, a fellow actor in Hollywood, on Jan. 24, 1950 in Los Angeles. Pierre is at first, only mildly interested as Lewis takes a spoonful of banana and strawberry. Then Pierre decide it's worth a closer look and he takes a taste, with a bit of urging from Lewis. Later Pierre gobbled a whole one. Frank Filan / AP
Pierre, a bespectacled five-year-old chimpanzee who's trying to make a name for himself in the movies, is introduced to the banana split by comedian Jerry Lewis, a fellow actor in Hollywood, on Jan. 24, 1950 in Los Angeles. Pierre is at first, only mildly interested as Lewis takes a spoonful of banana and strawberry. Then Pierre decide it's worth a closer look and he takes a taste, with a bit of urging from Lewis. Later Pierre gobbled a whole one. Frank Filan / AP

Jerry Lewis, the legendary character and physical comedian, has died, his talent agency said Sunday. He was 91.

The multi-faceted star was arguably best known as the funnier half of slapstick comedy duo Martin and Lewis, which he formed with singer Dean Martin. The two talents began their partnership at the legendary 500 Club in Atlantic City in 1946 before hitting the big time at New York City’s Copacabana Club.

But the popular entertainer also enjoyed a long film and stage career after he split with Martin in 1956, writing and directing acting in many hit movies through the 1950s, 60s and 70s, including “The Nutty Professor,” “The Bellboy” and “The Ladies Man.”

And Lewis was a well-known advocate for muscular dystrophy research — hosting his famous MDA telethon from 1966 until 2010 — as well as raising money for other children’s issues.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s