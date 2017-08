AUSTIN (KXAN) — School is back in session Monday, Aug. 21, for thousands of students, and one group is trying to make sure kids are ready.

Signature Care Emergency Center in south Austin just wrapped up its school supply drive.

They were collecting needed items including backpacks.

Districts including Austin, Bastrop, Eanes and Manor will start classes Monday, Aug. 21. Round Rock students go back Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Pflugerville ISD, Leander ISD and San Marcos CISD have another week of summer.