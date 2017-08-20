Cap Metro launches new service in Round Rock Monday

Related Coverage Round Rock installing 75 bus stops for new Cap Metro service

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Capital Metro officially launches new service Monday morning across Round Rock. Some new passengers got a sneak peek at their new ride during a special preview event on Sunday.

“The best news ever: The bus is coming to Round Rock,” said Treina, who lives there.

There will be several new routes that pick up as far north as Chandler Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Most routes will pick up in the downtown Round Rock area.

The buses run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Rides will be free for the first week, Aug. 21-25 on Routes 50, 51 and 52.

For a map of the new routes, view this PDF file. For more information about public transit in Round Rock, visit the City of Round Rock website.