Cap Metro launches new service in Round Rock Monday

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Capital Metro held a kick-off event in Round Rock on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, to promote its new service that starts there on Monday. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)
Capital Metro held a kick-off event in Round Rock on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, to promote its new service that starts there on Monday. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Capital Metro officially launches new service Monday morning across Round Rock. Some new passengers got a sneak peek at their new ride during a special preview event on Sunday.

“The best news ever: The bus is coming to Round Rock,” said Treina, who lives there.

There will be several new routes that pick up as far north as Chandler Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Most routes will pick up in the downtown Round Rock area.

The buses run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.  Rides will be free for the first week, Aug. 21-25 on Routes 50, 51 and 52.

For a map of the new routes, view this PDF file. For more information about public transit in Round Rock, visit the City of Round Rock website.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s