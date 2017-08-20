Bastrop students keep the kindness of a fallen classmate alive

Christian Harman

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop High School starts the school year on Monday. The Student Council is giving back in a big way after losing a 2016 graduate, Christian Harman.

The service project is called Christian’s Closet, and it’s specifically geared toward collecting clothes for teenagers.

Harman died on July 1 when his heart stopped unexpectedly at the age of 19. An autopsy revealed an enlarged heart — something his family never knew.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile shares the story of this unique memorial in the video above.

