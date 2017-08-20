2 men shot, injured in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two men were taken to the hospital Sunday night with gunshot wounds, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The call came in at about 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Rogge Lane and Manor Road, which is north of East 51st Street, ATC EMS said.

Medics transported both men to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, ATC EMS said.

The Austin Police Department said it didn’t have more information about the two injured men or why they may have been shot. They said that officers are on the scene investigating.

