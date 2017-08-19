Wildfire reported along Highway 71 in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of Highway 71 are closed in Bastrop due to a wildfire near the intersection of Highway 71 and Pine Hill Loop.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management reports several fire departments are battling the blaze.

No Evacuations have been ordered; County officials want residents on Royal Pines Drive and Pine Hill Loop to be aware of the situation.

The Texas Forest Service and STARFlight are responding to the blaze.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.