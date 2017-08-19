PHOTOS: Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of homes in a neighborhood just east of Bastrop State Park has been evacuated due to wildfire. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire has burned around 35 acres but no homes have been damaged.

Royal Pines Wildfire in Bastrop County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Firefighters battling Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County on Aug. 19, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Firefighters battling Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County on Aug. 19, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Firefighters battling Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County on Aug. 19, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Firefighters battling Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County on Aug. 19, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Air support for fire in Bastrop c=County. View from Tahitian Village on western edge of fire. (Report It: Frank Sell) Air support for fire in Bastrop c=County. View from Tahitian Village on western edge of fire. (Report It: Frank Sell) The fire as it burns along Highway 71 in Bastrop. (ReportIt! Photo/Scott Wallace)