PHOTOS: Royal Pines wildfire in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of homes in a neighborhood just east of Bastrop State Park has been evacuated due to wildfire. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire has burned around 35 acres but no homes have been damaged.
Royal Pines Wildfire in Bastrop County
Royal Pines Wildfire in Bastrop County x
