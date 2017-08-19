PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Pflugerville Police arrested a man Friday night after they said he stabbed two men multiple times and threatened to shoot them with a shotgun after they witnessed him arguing with two women in the parking lot of a Pflugerville apartment complex.

Police responded to the stabbing at about 11:42 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nimbus Drive east of Interstate 35 and south of Grand Avenue Parkway.

Police said Jared Taylor, 23, was arguing with his girlfriend and another woman outside. Two male witnesses approached the women to check on them and were told by one of the women that Taylor was threatening them, police said.

As the men attempted to de-escalate the argument, police said Taylor stabbed both of them, then went to an apartment, got a shotgun and threatened to shoot them.

Medics took both victims to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds, police said.

Police arrested Taylor at the scene and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Second Degree Felony.

Police are still investigating