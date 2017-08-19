‘Nazis’ spray-painted on Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas

FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, 2017, is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officials say a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has been vandalized.

The Dallas Morning News reported a crew of city workers went to Lee Park early Saturday to power-wash the spray-painted word “Nazis” off of the statue, one of three Confederate monuments in the city. A police spokeswoman says extra patrols will be in the park to prevent further vandalism.

City officials have been discussing whether to remove or relocate the city’s Confederate statues, a conversation hastened by violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

The city’s four black city councilmen held a joint news conference Friday to say they supported removing the statues as a way to start healing the city’s racist past.

