Mayor Adler to speak at Austin ‘Rally against White Supremacy”

Protesters gather in Austin for a "Rally against White Supremacy". ( Photo by KXAN's Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN, (KXAN)—More than thousand people are expected to gather at a rally against white supremacy Saturday morning, organizers say. The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Austin City Hall.

Organizers say “the event is a thoughtful, peaceful rally to denounce the race-based hatred that happened last weekend in Charlottesville, VA and the refusal of President Donald J. Trump to denounce the hate groups that sponsored the event.”

The event will feature various speakers including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, leaders of the Austin chapter of Black Lives Matter and many local Austin activists.

In response to President Trump’s blame of ‘both sides’ in the Charlottesville violence, Mayor Adler said “It shouldn’t be too much to expect our elected leaders to clearly oppose white supremacy”, he said. “There are two sides to a neo Nazi rally, they are the right side of history and the wrong side of history. At the rally this Saturday, I will make it clear that there is no place in Austin for white supremacists and those kinds of hate groups.”

