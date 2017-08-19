Herman’s thoughts following the Longhorns third scrimmage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman didn’t do it in an official sense but, barring some really weird circumstance, sophomore Shane Buechele will be the Longhorns starting quarterback.

“That’s a big deal, huh. I’ve said over and over again that if we played a game tomorrow Shane Buechele would start. We’ll get a depth chart to make it Facebook official, I guess. Is that what we have to do?” Herman said following the third scrimmage of the preseason Saturday morning.

Buechele started all 12 games last season, breaking the freshman passing record with 2,958 yards. Incoming freshman Sam Ehlinger, the former Westlake standout, has run with the the second team since arriving in the Spring. In assessing his quarterbacks, Herman gave a fair and tepid endorsement.

“We’re not dynamic there. It’s not Vince Young. It’s not Braxton Miller but we’re good enough to win with,” Herman said.

After three weeks of preseason practice, the plan begins to change for the Texas coaching staff as the team starts preparing for the season opener against Maryland September 2. Players will know where they stand on the depth chart when practice resumes Monday.

“I told our coaches yesterday (Friday) in our meeting. There should be no surprise on Monday when those kids go to their respective areas. Every player on this team has a role and if embrace properly that role can help us win,” Herman said.