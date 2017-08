WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in the West Lake Hills and Bee Cave Road area will no longer need to boil their water before using it.

In a notice Saturday morning, the Water Control and Improvement District No. 10 cancelled the boil water notice which was put in effect Friday morning after water storage tank levels dropped below Texas standards. A telemetry system failed and affected the system’s water pumps.

Only customers of W.C. & I.D. No. 10 were affected.