VIDEO: Ohio man arrested for leaving 8-month-old son in vehicle

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Knox County man has been arrested after allegedly leaving an 8-month-old boy in a vehicle.

Donald A. Ireland, of Utica, was arrested and charged with child endangering.

According to a police report, a woman called emergency services after seeing an infant in a vehicle in the 900 block of Coshocton Avenue around 12:32pm on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The responding officer removed the infant from the vehicle, which he said “appeared lived out of.” The car’s internal temperature was 111 degrees. The officer changed the baby’s diaper and sat with the infant in his cruiser with the air conditioning on. The fire department transported the baby to Knox Community Hospital shortly after 1 p.m.

Around 1:35 p.m., Ireland came out to the vehicle from the area of Buffalo Wild Wings. He said he was the baby’s father and had forgotten him in the car. Police ran Ireland’s information and discovered he had several warrants for his arrest out of Heath. He was taken to Knox County Jail.

Children’s Services took custody of the baby.