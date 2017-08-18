Two men identified in fatal FM 969 head-on collision

Two men died in a Travis County crash (KXAN Photo)
Two men died in a Travis County crash (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men died Wednesday night after their vehicles collided head-on Farm To Market Road 969 at Webberville Road in east Travis County.

Nathan Sattler, 35, of Bastrop, was driving west in his Toyota 4 Runner when he crossed onto the wrong side of the highway and hit Charles Chambers, 57, of Elgin, in his Ford F-150, according to the Texas Highway Patrol. Both men died at the scene.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. The road was closed for 5 hours in both directions, reopening just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

 

 

